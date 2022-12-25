Snap-on

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11525541 B2, initially filed Sept. 18, 2019) developed by four inventors including: Craig F. Govekar, of Gurnee, Ill.; Edward P. Cahill, of Killaloe, Ireland; Derrick R. Steel, of Gurnee, Ill.; and Gary F. Stefanik, of Elmhurst, Ill., for “Focused light beam alignment apparatus for aligning fixture relative to a vehicle.”

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11527110 B2, initially filed Aug. 15, 2019) developed by nine inventors, including: Joshua C. Covington, of San Juan Bautista, Calif.; Ozzy Neri, of San Jose, Calif.; Patrick S. Merg, of Hollister, Caif.; Joshua D. Williamson, of San Jose, Calif.; Bradley R. Lewis, of Gilroy, Calif.; Brett A. Kelley, of San Jose, Calif.; Roy S. Brozovich, of Campbell, Calif.; Joseph R. Grammatico, of San Jose, Calif.; and Jacob G. Foreman, of Hollister, Calif., for “Vehicle health record.”

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0970999 S1, initially filed Feb. 3, 2022) developed by six inventors Anil P. Ghode, of Libertyville, Ill.; Isidro Alanis, of Kenosha; Paul Griffin, of Saint Augustine, Fla.; Michael Holden, of Kenosha; Kyle A. Nagelkirk, of Milwaukee; and Jeffrey D. Weiss, of Kenosha, for “Impact wrench.”

Kirsch LLC

KIRSCH, LLC, of New Munster, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11512933 B2, initially filed Feb. 22, 2021) developed by Phillip Kirsch, of Burlington, and Tim Crabtree, of Yorba Linda, Calif., for “Arrow or bolt having at least one light emitting element positioned off the center axis of the shaft of the arrow or bolt, and devices and methods for providing such an arrow or bolt.”

Tetra Laval

TETRA LAVAL HOLDINGS & FINANCE S.A., Pully, Switzerland has been assigned a patent (No. US 11513491 B2, initially filed May 24, 2018) developed by Carey Warren, of Kenosha, and Nicolas Langlois, of Mundelein, Ill., for “Process control for production of liquid food.”

Stylus development

Three inventors including John Alford, of Kenosha; Peter Veiga, of Zion, Ill.; and Fang Te Hsiang, of New Taipei, Taiwan, have been awarded a patent (No. US 11511560 B2, initially filed Oct. 28, 2019) for “Fine tip stylus and pen with aperture for coaxial, retraction and placement.”

Door pull

Richard D. Bushey of Kenosha has been awarded a design patent (No. US D0971003 S1, initially filed April 26, 2021) for “Door pull.”

Holcium

HOLCIM TECHNOLOGY LTD, Zug, Switzerland has been assigned a patent (No. US 11525029 B2, initially filed June 12, 2020) developed by three inventors including David L. Trumbo, of Waukesha, Nick Krogman, of Pleasant Prairie, and Daniel S. Nelson, of Waukesha, for “Foam compositions.”

Sentrycard

SENTRYCARD TECHNOLOGIES, INC., of Chicago, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11526717 B2, initially filed May 19, 2021) developed by Mark W. Bennett, of Kenosha, and John P. Calzaretta, of Orland Park, Ill., for “Multi-purpose smart card with user trusted bond.”

Baxter Healthcare

BAXTER HEALTHCARE SA, Glattpark, Switzerland has been assigned a patent (No. US 11524270 B2, initially filed April 23, 2019) developed by eleven inventors including: William Spencer Hurst, of Burlington; Kent Alan Williams, of Chicago; Donald A. Smith, of Trevor; Michael P. Wehrli, of Cary, Ill.; Luis Ernesto Criales Escobar, of Grayslake, Ill.; Jessica Tam, of Chicago, Ill.; Joseph Edward Bigalke, of Spring Grove, Ill.; of Gert Najdeni, of Winnetka, Ill.; Karan Kerwell, of Deerfield, Ill.; Lushan Zhou, of Ingleside, Ill; and Michael Imeobong Essien, of Chicago; for “Method of mixing a pharmaceutical solution and mixing system.”

BAXTER HEALTHCARE SA, Glattpark, Switzerland has been assigned a patent (No. US 11511026 B2, initially filed July 25, 2019) developed by six inventors including: Sukhraaj Basati, of Bartlett, Ill.; Shantanu Avinash Gadre, of Palatine, Ill.; Mohammad Ali Jamnia, of Pleasant Prairie; Lakshmy M. Nair, of Vernon Hills, Ill.; William J. O’Reilly, of Waukesha; and Marta Wlodarczyk, of Arlington Heights, Ill., for “Dialysis and methods including sensor feedback to improve patient experience.”

BAXTER HEALTHCARE SA, Glattpark, Switzerland has been assigned a patent (No. US 11511009 B2, initially filed July 12, 2018) developed by 11 inventors including: William Spencer Hurst, of Burlington; Steven Clarence Jepson, of Vernon Hills, Ill.; Grant Anthony Bomgaars, of Kildeer, Ill.; Yuanpang Samuel Ding, of Long Grove, Ill.; Thomas Edward Dudar, of Palatine, Ill.; Ying-Cheng Lo, of Long Grove, Ill.; Bernd Krause,of Rangendingen, Germany; Mark Edward Pasmore,of Grayslake, Ill.; Michael Joseph Sadowski, of Ringwood, Ill.; Anastasios Hristakos, of Evanston, Ill.; and Joseph Vincent Ranalletta, of Greenville, S.C.; for “Filtered product bag with compact form factor.