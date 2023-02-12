Recent patents issued with Kenosha County area ties include:

Snap-on

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11565394 B2, initially filed Oct. 28, 2019) developed by three inventors including David A. Cyborski, of Belvidere, Ill.; Joshua M. Beer, of Mount Pleasant; and Matthew D. Patterson, of Young Harris, Ga., for “Double reduction gear train.”

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0976074 S1, initially filed March 15, 2021) developed by three inventors including David A. Cyborski, Bryan J. Kordus, and Joshua M. Beer, all of Kenosha, for “Ratchet housing.”

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11562566 B2, initially filed Sept. 25, 2020) developed by eight inventors including Sean W. Ryan, of Pleasant Prairie, for “Use of on-screen content identifiers in automated tool control systems.”

BRP US

BRP US INC., of Sturtevant, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11560864 B2, initially filed June 23, 2022) developed by three inventors including Justin Johnson, of Silver Lake,; Joseph Zamora, of Burlington; and Roger Raetzman, of Pleasant Prairie, for “Exhaust valve, exhaust valve assembly and exhaust valve system for two-stroke internal combustion engines, two-stroke internal combustion engine having same and method for cleaning an exhaust valve.”

Medline

MEDLINE INDUSTRIES, LP, of Northfield, Ill. has been assigned a patent (No. US 11564427 B2, initially filed July 7, 2021) developed by four inventors including Francis A. Czajka, of Libertyville, Ill.; Troy Lother, of Kenosha; John H. Kutsch, of Harvard, Ill.; and Vince Lackowski, of Racine, for “Protective apparel and support apparatus and method of use.”

Eaton IP

EATON INTELLIGENT POWER LIMITED, of Dublin, Ireland has been assigned a patent (No. US 11569775 B2, initially filed Feb. 9, 2022) developed by four inventors including Andrew D. Delimat, of Burlington, for “Modular board-level motor control system with integrated protection and control components.”

Reynolds

REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS LLC, of Lake Forest, Ill., has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0976652 S1, initially filed Feb. 5, 2021) developed by James Noel Gomoll, of Genoa City, for “Bowl.”

Wasatch Photonics

WASATCH PHOTONICS, INC., of Logan, Utah, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11566942 B1, initially filed March 16, 2021) developed by three inventors including Elroy Louis Pearson, of Twin Lakes; Dominic Speer, of Providence, Utah; and Brandon N. Langedyke, of Soda Springs, Idaho, for “Duplex wideband diffraction grating.”

Progenica

PROGENICA THERAPEUTICS, LLC, of Kent, Wash., has been assigned a patent (No. US 11565025 B1, initially filed Aug. 25, 2017) developed by three inventors including Lawrence Shimp, of Burlington, for “Surface enhanced demineralized bone graft material.”

S.C. Johnson

S.C. JOHNSON & SON, INC., of Racine, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11565844 B2, initially filed Dec. 21, 2018) developed by Bryan L. Ackerman, of Freeland, Mich., and Daniel P. Zimmerman, of Midland, Mich., for “Methods and apparatus to facilitate plastic film processing.”

S. C. JOHNSON & SON, INC., of Racine, has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0976710 S1, initially filed June 21, 2021) developed by seven inventors for “Container.”