Recent patents issued with Kenosha County area ties include:

Kenall

KENALL MANUFACTURING COMPANY, of Kenosha, has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0975331 S1, initially filed Dec. 16, 2019) developed by Brandon Stolte, of Lindenhurst, Ill., and Kevin Dahlen, of Lindenhurst, Ill., for “Lighting fixture.”

Snap-on

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0974870 S1, initially filed July 20, 2020) developed by John Dabbeekeh and Collin Kohls, bopth of Kenosha, for “Impact wrench.”

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11548122 B2, initially filed April 27, 2020) developed by Ben T. Schulz, of Racine, for “Inline ratcheting mechanism.”

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11548125 B2, initially filed June 5, 2019) developed by David T. Ross, of Antioch, Ill., for “Grooved drive for ratchet tools.”

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, Wisconsin has been assigned a patent (No. US 11548120 B2, initially filed May 14, 2020) developed by Douglas A. Moyer, of Racine, and Daniel M. Eggert, of Kenosha, for “Tool with handle offsets.”

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11550806 B2, initially filed Dec. 4, 2020) developed by three inventors David Costantino, of San Diego, Calif.; Patrick S. Merg, of Hollister, Calif.; and Roy Steven Brozovich, of Campbell, Calif., for “Analyzing vehicles based on common circuit elements.”

Medline

MEDLINE INDUSTRIES, LP, of Northfield, Ill., has been assigned a patent (No. US 11571557 B2, initially filed May 9, 2022) developed by four inventors including Joseph Bryzek, of Kenosha; Sharbel Maalouf, of Pleasant Prairie; David Russo, of Glenview, Ill.; and Dirk Benson, of Lake Forest, Ill., for “Nasal oral care antiseptics cleansing kit.”

Engineered Products

ENGINEERED PRODUCTS AND SERVICES, INC., of Franksville, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11571707 B1, initially filed Aug. 17, 2021) developed by Andrew W. Oniszczuk, of Pleasant Prairie, for “End-masking device.”

Ideal Industries

IDEAL INDUSTRIES LIGHTING LLC, of Racine, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11549659 B2, initially filed Feb. 25, 2021) developed by six inventors for “LED luminaire with a cavity and finned interior.”

Johnson Outdoors

JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC., of Racine, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11572143 B2, initially filed Sept. 22, 2020) developed by Blaine G. Kuehmichel, of Wausau, and Timothy A. Bragg, of Winterport, Maine, for “Watercraft and associated pedal drive system.”