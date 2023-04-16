Deltrol Corp.

DELTROL CORP., of Milwaukee, Wisconsin has been assigned a patent (No. US 11618666 B2, initially filed July 15, 2020) developed by three inventors including Nick Buettner, of Burlington, for “Contactless liquid dispensing valve.”

3M Innovative3M INNOVATIVE PROPERTIES COMPANY, of St. Paul, Minn., has been assigned a patent (No. US 11620024 B2, initially filed July 25, 2022) developed by three inventors including George F. Jambor, of Burlington, for “Touch screen sensor.”

Medline Industries

MEDLINE INDUSTRIES, LP, of Northfield, Ill., has been assigned a patent (No. US 11617689 B2, initially filed Dec. 13, 2021) developed by 10 inventors including Alyssa Kurt, of Kenosha; Amanda Roszkowiak, of Schaumburg, Ill.; Kristy Matus, of Grayslake, Ill.; Derrick Roemisch, of Lindenhurst, Ill.; Karolina Blaszczuk, of Des Plaines, Ill.; Michelle Christiansen, of McHenry, Ill.; Jeremy Stephen Fogel, of Evanston, Ill.; William Bowser, of Mundelein, Ill.; Morgan Uridil, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and Cole Fuerste, of Evanston, Ill., for “Sensor for absorbent article.”