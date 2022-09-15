Patricia Callahan-Schmidt to be celebrated at Sunday mass

After serving at St. Mark Catholic Church for 60 years in various capacities church, Patricia Callahan-Schmidt will receive recognition and thanks during mass Sunday morning.

Callahan-Schmidt has played for the church since 1950 when she was 11 years old, and continued on to direct the choir in 1963, shortly after becoming the organist.

"I've just been following my vocation, doing my work and so I wasn't sure that it merited a special celebration," Callahan-Schmit said. "But he (the pastor) wanted to call attention to the fact that I'm probably the longest (working) employee there."

Callahan-Schmidt grew up attending St. Mark's and has noticed how much it's changed over the years.

"When I first started playing, the mass was still in Latin and the organist the rules for being an organist were very rigid," Callahan-Schmidt said. "Once the Vatican II council was enacted, and the mass became in people's language, then I would like to say the participation in the people became number one, more active rather than passive (and) number two, more joyful because they could understand what was going on."

Callahan Schmidt said she also noticed the congregation become more active in its participation in worship services after the changes made by the Vatican II council.

"It used to be people marched in the church and sat there for the mass and then marched out and they were there as a spectator and the musician supplied the background (but) now the musician supports the voice of the congregation," Callahan-Schmidt said. "I find it much more engrossed in being a welcoming community (and) in being an outreach community (and) the one I remember working for in the very beginning."

She also recalled memories of her time working with the choir and traveling with them.

"I've taken the adult choir on a tour of Rome (and) we played for the pope," Callahan-Schmidt said. "We did a tour of Spain, we did an international choir festival in Cincinnati (and) we've done several things here locally."

Some of Callahan-Schmidt's favorite songs include "The Lord is my Light" and "Ever on my Lips," the latter of which will be played on Sunday.

"I believe that music has the power to say things that you can't put into words," Callahan-Schmidt said. "I believe that music is more integral to worship (and) prayer. It speaks more than we can say."

Callahan-Schmidt said being front and center of recognition is not her usual place.

"It's not my usual place to be in the limelight," Callahan-Schmidt said. "In fact, I used to tease by saying most people recognize me by the back of my head."

The special mass will be held at 10 a.m. and Callahan-Schmidt said there will likely be family, friends and former choir members coming in from out of town to celebrate.

"If you have a talent, it's important to use it not to hide it," Callahan-Schmidt said. "Whatever your talent is, you need to acknowledge that you have been given the talent and then use it."