Patricia J. Monroe

April 14, 1940 - March 17, 2021

ROSEVILLE, CA -

Patricia J. Monroe, 80, of Roseville, California, died on March 17, 2021.

Born in Kenosha on April 14, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Stanley Francis Hapanowicz, and Mary Alice (Jones) Hapanowicz. A longtime resident of Kenosha, spent her later years in Roseville, California.

She was formerly married to James K. Chambers, with whom she had a son, Thomas K. Chambers, PhD., and a daughter, Seanna Chambers Borrows. And later married William J. Monroe in 1977, with whom she had a daughter, the late Christina Monroe Melville.

Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Friend, she was loved and adored by all who knew her. She was a Christian. She was exceptional because of her deep faith and commitment to Christ even in the hardest of times. Despite her hardships, she truly was an overcomer. She died in the faith and will forever be loved and missed.