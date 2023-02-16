SOMERS — He's back again after a record year. Steve Distad of Patrick Windows, LLC, is now offering “no pressure” free estimates that should have him filling this years calendar in the next few weeks.

If you want to get on his schedule it's time to have a free estimate done for your project.

Distad initially joined the Somers based business as partner before taking over in 2010. With just a small, trusted crew of five, Distad can tell his customers that he can name everyone that will be working on the project. “They're a top of the line crew and my customers are very impressed with them."

Patrick Windows primarily services Racine and Kenosha counties but has ventured out of these areas to accommodate former customers who have moved or have family members wanting a quality product at a reasonable price.

Distad also noted that a lot of the new business that comes his way is actually from former customers' referrals, something he attributes to not only the service his small company provides, but also the product.

Distad is very particular about what he'll put in his customers' homes. Patrick Windows, LLC mainly deals with Sunrise windows, which are produced in Temperance, Michigan.

"It's just a quality, quality window," Distad said. "They have one of the lowest air infiltration rates in the business and they have a narrower, rounded frame that gives a more natural look, not a boxy extrusion."

The windows, which have a performance rating that is "off the charts," also come with a lifetime warranty. This warranty, Distad said, is not like others: it's truly a lifetime warranty, no prorating or limitations. If the house is sold, the next owner's will also have a lifetime warranty.

Those interested in a "hassle-free" estimate can call Patrick Windows, LLC at 262-859-0392.