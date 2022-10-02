Paula and Wayne Thomas of Kenosha to mark 65th wedding anniversary

Paula and Wayne Thomas of Kenosha will mark their 65th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Wayne Thomas met Paula Mueller through Wayne’s sister, Marilyn. There may have been a squirt gun involved.

They were married on Oct. 5, 1957. They have lived in Kenosha for their entire lives.

They have four children: Mary (Dino) Laurenzi, of Pleasant Prairie; Jayne (Patrick) Perlman, of Bristol; Toby (Kathy) Thomas, of Pleasant Prairie; and Stacy (Pat) Spracklin, of Mt. Pleasant. They have nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Wayne worked as a tool and die maker at Gateway Tool and Master Toll, retiring in 1996. Paula worked as a Realtor for Bear Realty for 20 years, retiring in 1999.

They build a home on Wayne’s family’s farm in Somers and still live there today. They are active members at St. Peter Catholic Parish.

Wayne is a retired ski patroller at Wilmot (35 years), They enjoy playing cards and cribbage with friends and family. They spent many family skiing vacations in Utah. Paula got to fulfill a bucket list item by driving a Zamboni at a nearby ice rink.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? You must have respect for each other, your own interests, faith in God and loving family support.