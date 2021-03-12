Pauline McTernan named Treasure of the Church Award honoree, one of three with Kenosha ties

For McTernan, the idea of being honored for doing something she loves wasn’t anything that was even on her radar.

“This is not the way I think or do anything for,” she said. “I have a tremendous team here at the school. They’re doing an awesome job educating kids. If they need money, I go out and look for it.”

In fact, when she received a phone call from an old friend, Father Dave Reith, who now works with Listecki, regarding the award, she turned him down.

Not once, but twice — and it wasn’t until the third call when Reith didn’t give her a chance to refuse.

“I said, ‘Father, I don’t accept accolades,’” she said. “I don’t do it for myself. I do it to help educate kids. I’ve been doing it since I was 21. I’m 81 now. I taught in Unified and loved every minute of it. They approached me to come (to St. Joseph) because they needed help and money to keep the school thriving, so I retired (from teaching) and came here.”

The two exchanged some good-natured barbs until McTernan finally relented.