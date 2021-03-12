Pauline McTernan named Treasure of the Church Award honoree, one of three with Kenosha ties

When she retired from Kenosha Unified School District in 2002, it marked the end of 36 years in education for Pauline McTernan.
And the “end” didn’t even last a year.
Since 2002, McTernan has been at the forefront of fundraising efforts for St. Joseph Catholic Academy, and her efforts certainly have been well known inside those walls at 2401 69th St. since her arrival.
Next week the rest of the state will be apprised of all she’s done for students since her teaching career began in 1966 as a second- and third-grade teacher at Curtis Strange Elementary School in Kenosha.
McTernan recently was among 12 total recipients from four statewide regions to be named as a 2020 Treasures of the Church Award honoree by Archbishop Jerome Listecki and the Catholic Charities.
Joining McTernan, an individual recipient, from the southern counties are the Shalom Center of Kenosha, which was named as an organization recipient, and Father Michael Newman, who was named as a religious community recipient. Newman was pastor of St. Mary’s Catholic Parish in Kenosha from 2000 until his retirement in 2012.
All of the state’s honorees will be honored at a ceremony Tuesday night at St. John the Evangelist Cathedral, 812 N. Jackson St., Milwaukee.
For McTernan, the idea of being honored for doing something she loves wasn’t anything that was even on her radar.
“This is not the way I think or do anything for,” she said. “I have a tremendous team here at the school. They’re doing an awesome job educating kids. If they need money, I go out and look for it.”
In fact, when she received a phone call from an old friend, Father Dave Reith, who now works with Listecki, regarding the award, she turned him down.
Not once, but twice — and it wasn’t until the third call when Reith didn’t give her a chance to refuse.
“I said, ‘Father, I don’t accept accolades,’” she said. “I don’t do it for myself. I do it to help educate kids. I’ve been doing it since I was 21. I’m 81 now. I taught in Unified and loved every minute of it. They approached me to come (to St. Joseph) because they needed help and money to keep the school thriving, so I retired (from teaching) and came here.”
The two exchanged some good-natured barbs until McTernan finally relented.
“He called back a third time, and he said, ‘Sorry, they said you have no choice, you’re accepting it, you better show up and he hung up on me,’” McTernan said. “I’ve known him forever. When I saw him, I said, ‘You weren’t very polite to me,’ and he said, ‘You’re not being polite. This is another way to promote St. Joe’s.’ I said, ‘OK, I get it, I’ll say yes.’ That’s how it all came about.”
And make no mistake, she holds no hard feelings for Reith’s “strong-armed” tactics.
“I’ve known him in multiple aspects,” she said. “I love him. He’s a wonderful guy.”
McTernan’s list of events at the school she’s involved with covers just about anything and everything.
She chairs and organizes all activities for the school’s Annual Fund Appeal, class reunions, the Annual Benefit Auction, Spring Musical, Harbor Marketplace and Grandparents Day, among others.
As the school’s development director, she’s in charge of overseeing every aspect that includes fundraising, donor relations, grant writing and alumni and public relations.
Wide-ranging impact
If it has to do with the students, faculty, staff and the well being of St. Joseph, she’s right in the middle of it, Middle School Principal Matt Rizzo said in an email.
“Pauline has done so much for St. Joseph Catholic Academy over the past 20 years,” he said. “It is hard to put into words how much she means to us.
“From fundraising to just being there for a student or staff member and anything in between, we can always count on Pauline. Recently, I described Pauline as an invaluable staff member to SJCA, but the word ‘generous’ really sums up who she is as a person.”
Rizzo pointed to one of the school’s values, generosity, which is defined as “sharing our God-given gifts with those around us,” and said McTernan fits that description perfectly.
“Pauline shares her God-given gifts with those around her every day in every way,” he said. “The amount of time she spends at SJCA and for SJCA so that our students and families can receive an unbelievable Catholic education only scratches the surface when it comes to Pauline.
“(She is) always (going) above and beyond and always for the students. She deserves and has earned all good things.”
When asked what education has given her all these years, McTernan never hestitated.
It has been and continues to be all about the students.
“When I see these kids, it makes a difference,” she said. “It’s the only reason I’m doing it, is that these children are just incredible.
“...The kids here are extremely respectful, and they have been for the 20 years I’ve been here. They have helped me with every event I’ve ever done with a smile on their face.
“This has been a pleasure.”