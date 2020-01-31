Pet adoption - Kindred Kitties

Pet of the Week: Joe is a handsome 13-year-old male cat with lots of love to give. He is quite handsome and extremely vocal. He loves to sit on his foster dad's lap and follows him everywhere. He is playful for an older guy. Would be best for perhaps an older couple that is home all the time as he loves it when his people are around. He does like to be the "king" and needs to be an only cat. He really is a smart guy. Joe is neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines. He is in good health. His bloodwork was all normal, and he recently had a dental with only a couple extractions. He needs to be on special food to keep his gastrointestinal tract healthy. ID: K201951