 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Peter Arvell Humphrey

  • 0
Peter Arvell Humphrey

Peter Arvell Humphrey, 54, of Racine, faces charges of possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine (2nd+), carrying a concealed knife, resisting an obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trans actor Angelica Ross, born in Kenosha, to make history on Broadway Monday

Trans actor Angelica Ross, born in Kenosha, to make history on Broadway Monday

The fictional character Roxie Hart has many awful attributes, she’s adulterous, narcissistic, scheming, manipulating and murderous. Next week she’ll also be something unexpected. “Pose” star Angelica Ross (who was raised in Racine) on Monday will step onstage in Hart’s high heels, becoming the first openly transgender woman to play a leading part on Broadway.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert