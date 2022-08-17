PGA players seek unity

Tiger Woods showed up for a private meeting of top PGA Tour players dressed in jeans and a long-sleeved plaid shirt. By the sound of his impact, he might as well have been wearing a Sunday red shirt.

“I think it's pretty apparent that whenever we all get in the room, there's an alpha in there,” Rory McIlroy said Wednesday. “And it's not me.”

Exactly what came out of the Tuesday night meeting at Hotel Du Pont in Wilmington, Del., is more of a mystery, even down to the number of players in attendance. The purpose was to unify, not only against the threat of a rival league funded by Saudi money, but shoring up any weaknesses in the tour.

Chief among the topics was a future of bigger money and a formula that gets the best players on tour competing against each other more often.

Otherwise, details were scarce. They emerged from the players-only meeting with another form of unity: tight lips.

“I think I’d be pretty unhappy if I saw one of those guys from last night just blabbering to you guys what we talked about,” Xander Schauffele. “That would be really frowned upon, and you probably wouldn’t get invited back to the meeting. There’s a little bit of a code there, I’d say.”

The meeting was an extension of an impromptu gathering at the J.P. McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor in Ireland the week of the Scottish Open, which featured a field of golf's best, young and old, even those who already have signed with LIV Golf.

It was important enough for Woods, who has played only three times this year because of injuries to his leg from a February 2021 car crash, to fly up in his private jet and bring along Rickie Fowler, who did not qualify for the BMW Championship.

“I think it shows how much he cares about the tour. I think it shows how much he cares about the players that are coming through and are going to be the next generation," McIlroy said.

“Like it or not, they can’t really sell Tiger Woods anymore. The Tour had an easy job for 20 years. They don’t have Tiger. Yes, they’ve got a bunch of us and we’re all great players, but we’re not Tiger Woods,” he said. “We’re moving into a different era, and we just have to think about things a little differently.”

Basketball

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension through the 2024-25 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agent told ESPN and The Athletic.

The league-maximum deal includes a player option that would keep the second-leading scorer in NBA history with the Lakers past his 40th birthday in December 2024, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul said Wednesday.

James is headed into the final year of his most recent deal with the Lakers, who signed the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player and four-time league champion in July 2018. The new deal means the 18-time All-Star will make $46.7 million this season.

Barring injury, James is likely to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's career scoring king this winter. James and the Lakers also still hope to be in contention for another title if James and Anthony Davis can return at full health after an injury-plagued 2021-22 ended without a playoff appearance.

Baseball

Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi has joined Marquee Sports Network as a game analyst for the Chicago Cubs, one of his former teams.

Marquee said Wednesday that Girardi will be in the booth with Jon Sciambi and former big league pitcher Jim Deshaies for this weekend's series against Milwaukee. He also will work next month's series at Miami.

"Growing up a Cubs fan and then having the chance to play for the team for a number of years, I’m honored to now have the opportunity to broadcast from the historic television broadcast booth,” Girardi said in a statement.

Marquee Sports Network is jointly owned by the Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

The 57-year-old Girardi was the manager in Philadelphia before he was fired in June. He had a 132-141 record over three years with the Phillies.

Girardi also has managed the Marlins and New York Yankees. He skippered the Yankees to a 910-710 record in 10 seasons, including the franchise's last World Series championship in 2009.