Piano students keep Scale Olympics tradition alive

The Kenosha Racine Music Teachers Association recently marked the 40th anniversary of its annual Scale Olympics with an online event.
Inspired by this long-standing tradition and the desire to continue to motivate their students, KRMTA members Paulette Garin and Marilyn Justus suggested at a summer planning meeting that the once in-person event be converted to a virtual one.
Joan Davies, one of the group’s longest-serving members, indicated it has been conducted since 1980.
Forgoing the event altogether was a consideration this year due to the pandemic. Most KRMTA members are teaching piano lessons almost 100 percent online so a virtual event seemed possible.
Garin and Justus were joined by Scale Olympics Committee Chair Stan Bochat and KRMTA member Martha Veto on an event committee. They worked to create an entirely live virtual event using Zoom and Google spreadsheets.
The event was held virtually Saturday, Nov. 14.
Scale Olympics is a judged event for piano students. They are evaluated in four separate events: scales, arpeggios, chords and cadences. There are 12 graded levels within each event. Students strive to pass higher levels each year. For their efforts they are awarded points, which qualify for ribbons of different colors based upon their score. They are also given a written evaluation of their work.
This year 95 registered students from Racine and Kenosha Counties plus a few from Illinois and one from New Jersey performed over 300 separate events.
In addition to Bochat, Davies, Garin, Justus and Veto, KRMTA members Sharon Adel, Anna Kojovic-Frodl, Flora Lim, Lynn Orlando, Monica Scholz, and Terri Seitz entered students and/or served as judges for the event. Parents provided invaluable assistance in helping to coordinate the many moving pieces of this activity.
“It was heartwarming to see KRMTA teachers working together, putting in their volunteer hours to provide this opportunity for our students during these challenging times,” Kojovic-Frodl said. “Seeing students’ smiling faces and how happy they were with what they have accomplished as a result of this event was priceless and it made all the hours well worth it.”
“Piano teaching is alive and well in Kenosha and Racine counties,” Justus added.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!