Piano students keep Scale Olympics tradition alive

The Kenosha Racine Music Teachers Association recently marked the 40th anniversary of its annual Scale Olympics with an online event.

Inspired by this long-standing tradition and the desire to continue to motivate their students, KRMTA members Paulette Garin and Marilyn Justus suggested at a summer planning meeting that the once in-person event be converted to a virtual one.

Joan Davies, one of the group’s longest-serving members, indicated it has been conducted since 1980.

Forgoing the event altogether was a consideration this year due to the pandemic. Most KRMTA members are teaching piano lessons almost 100 percent online so a virtual event seemed possible.

Garin and Justus were joined by Scale Olympics Committee Chair Stan Bochat and KRMTA member Martha Veto on an event committee. They worked to create an entirely live virtual event using Zoom and Google spreadsheets.

The event was held virtually Saturday, Nov. 14.