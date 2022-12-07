 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pierre Dante Hale-Higgenbottom

  • 0
Pierre Dante Hale-Higgenbottom

Pierre Dante Hale-Higgenbottom, 25, of Kenosha, faces charges of receive stolen property (firearm or between $5,000-$10,000), and possession of narcotic drugs.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert