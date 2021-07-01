PIP
A kitty on a hammock. Could it get any cuter than that?! Meet PIP. Pip is a DILUTE CALICO DOMESTIC... View on PetFinder
The first piece to revitalizing the long-ago vacated Dairyland Greyhound Park is ready to fall into place.
SOMERS — Market Square in Somers is expanding yet again with the addition of a Taco Bell, Popeyes and a Dunkin’ Donuts, among other yet-to-be …
A 21-year-old Kenosha man who allegedly led police on a high-speed chase early Saturday morning faces several criminal charges in Kenosha Coun…
Are you ready to cheer on floats, marching bands, local pageant queens — and a city bus?
Thanks to Zuppa Toscana — a traditional Italian soup that originated in Tuscany — Kenosha resident Lexy Rogers is competing on "MasterChef: Legends," now airing its 11th season on Fox.
"They want to bully us until they own that land," said Jack Erickson, who owns a business near Foxconn in Mount Pleasant. "And that’s exactly what they’re doing, bullying us ‘til they get their way."
A Kenosha man allegedly sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 16 at a hotel in Racine.
A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that a former Kenosha woman will be able to practice law despite being less than forthcoming a…
A 40-year-old Kenosha man faces two felony charges after he allegedly stole a rifle on display at a bar where he was employed.
A woman injured in a crash on 80th Street in Kenosha last week has died.