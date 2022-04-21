 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pitching for April 22

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Cleveland (Quantrill 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 1-0) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 0-0) at Houston (Verlander 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0), 8:38 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 0-1) at Seattle (Flexen 0-2), 8:40 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Oakland (Oller 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 3:05 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 3:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-0), 1:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 1-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 1-1), 5:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 1-0), 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 1-0) at Washington (Corbin 0-2), 6:05 p.m.



Miami (Rogers 0-2) at Atlanta (Wright 1-0), 6:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-1) at San Diego (Martinez 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at Washington, 12:05 p.m.



Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.

