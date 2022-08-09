Pitching for Aug. 10

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay (Springs 4-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Oakland (Blackburn 7-6), 2:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-3) at Seattle (Ray 8-8), 3:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 8-4) at Baltimore (Kremer 4-3), 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 13-5) at Boston (Pivetta 8-8), 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 2-5) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-5), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-5) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Otto 4-8) at Houston (Verlander 15-3), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 6-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Jackson 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
People are also reading…
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Cincinnati (Zeuch 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 9-3), 12:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 4-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Gray 7-8) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-7), 1:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Junis 4-3) at San Diego (Manaea 6-6), 3:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 10-4) at Philadelphia (Syndergaard 6-8), 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 13-5) at Boston (Pivetta 8-8), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Quintana 3-5) at Colorado (Freeland 7-7), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 3-8) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-10), 8:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 6-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Jackson 0-0), 9:10 p.m.