Pitching for Aug. 13

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Cleveland (McKenzie 8-8) at Toronto (White 1-3), 2:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Watkins 4-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-5), 3:10 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-6), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at Kansas City (Keller 6-12), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-9) at Boston (Crawford 3-4), 6:15 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 7-11) at Texas (Dunning 2-6), 6:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 6-5) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 4-3), 8:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Atlanta (Anderson 9-6) at Miami (Luzardo 3-4), 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-3) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-2), 5:40 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 10-5) at Washington (Sánchez 0-5), 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 6-4) at Miami (TBD), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at Kansas City (Keller 6-12), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 8-8) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 8-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-8), 6:15 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 7-2) at Colorado (Ureña 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at San Francisco (Webb 10-5), 8:05 p.m.