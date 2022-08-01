Pitching for Aug. 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Seattle (Gilbert 10-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 10-2), 6:05 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 5-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 7-7), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 7-8) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 6-3), 6:10 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 2-5), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Lyles 7-8) at Texas (Howard 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 2-3) at Houston (Javier 6-6), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-6), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 4-9) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-8), 8:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Colorado (Ureña 1-3) at San Diego (Darvish 9-4), 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2) at Miami (Garrett 2-4), 5:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 8-4) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 1-6), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0) at Washington (Abbott 0-0), 6:05 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 5-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 7-7), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nelson 3-1) at Atlanta (Strider 5-3), 6:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Thompson 8-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 7-8), 6:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 11-1) at San Francisco (Wood 7-8), 8:45 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 9:10 p.m., 2nd game