 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pitching for July 17

  • 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Kansas City (Bubic 1-6) at Toronto (Berríos 7-4), 11:05 a.m.

Boston (Sale 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-2), 12:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 6-7) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 5-5), 12:40 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-5), 12:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 8-4) at Minnesota (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Houston (Odorizzi 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 6-8) at Texas (Otto 4-5), 1:35 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Atlanta (Strider 4-2) at Washington (TBD), 12:35 p.m.

People are also reading…

Philadelphia (Nola 5-7) at Miami (Rogers 4-8), 12:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2) at St. Louis (TBD), 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-2) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-1), 1:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Colorado (Gomber 5-7), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Alexander 2-1) at San Francisco (Webb 8-3), 3:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 8-5) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-2), 3:10 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert