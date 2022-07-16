Pitching for July 17

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Kansas City (Bubic 1-6) at Toronto (Berríos 7-4), 11:05 a.m.
Boston (Sale 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-2), 12:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Lyles 6-7) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 5-5), 12:40 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-5), 12:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 8-4) at Minnesota (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at Houston (Odorizzi 4-2), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 6-8) at Texas (Otto 4-5), 1:35 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Atlanta (Strider 4-2) at Washington (TBD), 12:35 p.m.
People are also reading…
Philadelphia (Nola 5-7) at Miami (Rogers 4-8), 12:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2) at St. Louis (TBD), 1:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-2) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-1), 1:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Colorado (Gomber 5-7), 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Alexander 2-1) at San Francisco (Webb 8-3), 3:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 8-5) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-2), 3:10 p.m.