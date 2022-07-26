 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pitching for July 27

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

San Diego (Darvish 9-4) at Detroit (Skubal 7-8), 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Junk 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 5-10), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 2-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-6) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-5), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 6-5) at Oakland (Irvin 5-7), 2:37 p.m.

Texas (Gray 7-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-10), 2:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 6-3) at Baltimore (Wells 7-6), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 6-8) at Toronto (Gausman 7-7), 6:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 7-5) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-3), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-2), 6:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta (Morton 5-4) at Philadelphia (Gibson 5-4), 11:35 a.m.

San Diego (Darvish 9-4) at Detroit (Skubal 7-8), 12:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 2-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-6) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-5), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 4-13) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 9-3) at Arizona (Gallen 5-2), 2:40 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 2-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4), 5:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 6-8) at Toronto (Gausman 7-7), 6:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-2), 6:10 p.m.

