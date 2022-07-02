Pitching for July 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Detroit (Skubal 5-6), 11:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1) at Toronto (Stripling 4-2), 12:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 4-6), 12:40 p.m.
Texas (Gray 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-4), 12:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 6-4) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 4-1), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-2) at Houston (Valdez 8-3), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 7-3), 1:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-4) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 3-8) at Seattle (Ray 6-6), 3:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Texas at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay at Boston, 12:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Seattle at San Diego, 5:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 8:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Miami (López 5-4) at Washington (Fedde 5-5), 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 6-3) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4), 12:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 4-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4), 12:40 p.m.
Texas (Gray 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-4), 12:40 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 7-3), 1:20 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 4-2) at Colorado (Kuhl 5-5), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-4) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
San Diego (Gore 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-2), 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 6-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4), 6:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Miami at Washington, 10:05 a.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 5:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.