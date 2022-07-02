 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pitching for July 3

  • 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Detroit (Skubal 5-6), 11:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1) at Toronto (Stripling 4-2), 12:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 4-6), 12:40 p.m.

Texas (Gray 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-4), 12:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 6-4) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 4-1), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-2) at Houston (Valdez 8-3), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 7-3), 1:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-4) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 3-8) at Seattle (Ray 6-6), 3:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.

People are also reading…

Cleveland at Detroit, 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay at Boston, 12:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle at San Diego, 5:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 8:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Miami (López 5-4) at Washington (Fedde 5-5), 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 6-3) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4), 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 4-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4), 12:40 p.m.

Texas (Gray 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-4), 12:40 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 7-3), 1:20 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 4-2) at Colorado (Kuhl 5-5), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-4) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

San Diego (Gore 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-2), 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 6-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4), 6:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Miami at Washington, 10:05 a.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 5:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert