 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pitching for July 6

  • 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland (Bieber 3-4) at Detroit (Pineda 1-3), 12:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 6-3) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 6-4) at Oakland (Kaprielian 1-5), 2:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-4) at Miami (Rogers 4-6), 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 6:05 p.m.

Texas (Otto 4-4) at Baltimore (Watkins 1-1), 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-5) at Boston (Bello 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-9) at Houston (Javier 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Kansas City at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

People are also reading…

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-4) at Miami (Rogers 4-6), 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-1) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2), 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 6:05 p.m.

Washington (Gray 6-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-5), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 5-6) at Atlanta (Fried 8-2), 6:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 3-3) at Arizona (Kelly 7-5), 8:40 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 10-0), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Washington at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burlington July 4 fireworks postponed

Burlington July 4 fireworks postponed

The City of Burlington's July 4 fireworks have been "postponed to a later date," the city said Monday afternoon, due to safety concerns related to expected storms.

Elkhorn car dealer’s license revoked for odometer fraud

Elkhorn car dealer’s license revoked for odometer fraud

The state of Wisconsin has revoked the wholesale dealer license for Elkhorn car dealer, Car Rangers LLC, after the dealership was found rolling back odometers and altering titles to reflect lower mileage, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert