Pitching for July 6

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland (Bieber 3-4) at Detroit (Pineda 1-3), 12:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 6-3) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 6-4) at Oakland (Kaprielian 1-5), 2:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-4) at Miami (Rogers 4-6), 5:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 6:05 p.m.
Texas (Otto 4-4) at Baltimore (Watkins 1-1), 6:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-5) at Boston (Bello 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 3-9) at Houston (Javier 6-3), 7:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Kansas City at Houston, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-4) at Miami (Rogers 4-6), 5:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-1) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2), 5:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 6:05 p.m.
Washington (Gray 6-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-5), 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 5-6) at Atlanta (Fried 8-2), 6:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 3-3) at Arizona (Kelly 7-5), 8:40 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 3-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 10-0), 9:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Washington at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.