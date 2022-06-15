 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pitching for June 16

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s games

Oakland (Blackburn 5-2) at Boston (Hill 2-3), 12:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 3-4) at Toronto (Gausman 5-5), 2:07 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 3-5) at Colorado (Kuhl 4-3), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1), 6:05 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 4-2) at Detroit (Brieske 1-5), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-4) at Seattle (Kirby 1-1), 9:10 p.m.

Friday’s games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s games

San Diego (Musgrove 7-0) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 1:20 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 3-5) at Colorado (Kuhl 4-3), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-3) at Washington (Corbin 3-8), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Ashby 1-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2), 6:10 p.m.

Friday’s games

Philadelphia at Washington, 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

