Pitching for June 16

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s games
Oakland (Blackburn 5-2) at Boston (Hill 2-3), 12:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 3-4) at Toronto (Gausman 5-5), 2:07 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 3-5) at Colorado (Kuhl 4-3), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1), 6:05 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 4-2) at Detroit (Brieske 1-5), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-4) at Seattle (Kirby 1-1), 9:10 p.m.
Friday’s games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
People are also reading…
Kansas City at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s games
San Diego (Musgrove 7-0) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 1:20 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 3-5) at Colorado (Kuhl 4-3), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-3) at Washington (Corbin 3-8), 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Ashby 1-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2), 6:10 p.m.
Friday’s games
Philadelphia at Washington, 12:05 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.