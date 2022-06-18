Pitching for June 19

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
St. Louis (Pallante 2-1) at Boston (Pivetta 6-5), 12:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-3) at Baltimore (Lyles 4-5), 12:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-3), 12:37 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 1-4) at Detroit (Hutchison 0-4), 12:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 3-1) at Oakland (Koenig 0-2), 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-5) at Seattle (Gilbert 7-2), 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Archer 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 5-4), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-2) at Houston (Javier 3-3), 6:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Detroit at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Philadelphia (Eflin 2-4) at Washington (Tetreault 0-1), 11:05 a.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 2-1) at Boston (Pivetta 6-5), 12:35 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 6-2) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 5-4), 12:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 3-7) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-2), 12:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 5-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-5), 1:20 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 0-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-3), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0), 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Archer 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 5-4), 3:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.