Pitching for June 19

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

St. Louis (Pallante 2-1) at Boston (Pivetta 6-5), 12:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-3) at Baltimore (Lyles 4-5), 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-3), 12:37 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-4) at Detroit (Hutchison 0-4), 12:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 3-1) at Oakland (Koenig 0-2), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-5) at Seattle (Gilbert 7-2), 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 5-4), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-2) at Houston (Javier 3-3), 6:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-4) at Washington (Tetreault 0-1), 11:05 a.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 12:35 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 6-2) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 5-4), 12:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 3-7) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-2), 12:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 5-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-5), 1:20 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 0-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

