 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pitching for May 23

  • 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Baltimore (Lyles 2-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0), 6:05 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 3-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-2), 6:45 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 2-3) at Houston (Garcia 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Arizona (Davies 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 2-4), 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

People are also reading…

Cleveland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Colorado (Kuhl 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-4), 5:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-5) at Cincinnati (TBD), 5:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 4-0) at Washington (Adon 1-7), 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-3) at Atlanta (Davidson 1-0), 6:20 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 3-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-2), 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Arizona (Davies 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 3-4) at San Diego (Clevinger 1-0), 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-1), 8:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert