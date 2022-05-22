Pitching for May 23

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Baltimore (Lyles 2-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0), 6:05 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 3-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-2), 6:45 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 2-3) at Houston (Garcia 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Arizona (Davies 2-2), 8:40 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 2-4), 8:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Miami at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
People are also reading…
Cleveland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Colorado (Kuhl 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-4), 5:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-5) at Cincinnati (TBD), 5:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 4-0) at Washington (Adon 1-7), 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-3) at Atlanta (Davidson 1-0), 6:20 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 3-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-2), 6:45 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Arizona (Davies 2-2), 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 3-4) at San Diego (Clevinger 1-0), 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-1), 8:45 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.