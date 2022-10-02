Pitching for Oct. 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Kansas City (Greinke 4-9) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 14-5) at Texas (Pérez 12-7), 6:05 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 11-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 8-6), 6:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Boston (Hill 8-7), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-10), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 10-13) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Seattle (Kirby 8-4), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-9) at Oakland (Martinez 4-6), 8:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
People are also reading…
Monday's Games
St. Louis (Mikolas 12-13) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-12), 5:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 2-3) at Miami (Luzardo 3-7), 5:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 3-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 4-13), 5:40 p.m.
Washington (Espino 0-8) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 15-7), 6:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 13-4), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 10-13) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Musgrove 10-7), 8:40 p.m.
Colorado (Ureña 3-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 16-1), 9:10 p.m.