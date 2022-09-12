 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pitching for Sept. 13

  • 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Springs 7-4) at Toronto (Manoah 14-7), 12:07 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels (Suarez 6-6) at Cleveland (Morris 0-1), 5:10 p.m.

Houston (Brown 1-0) at Detroit (Hutchison 2-7), 5:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 6-5) at Washington (Abbott 0-2), 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 6:07 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 11-7) at Boston (Pivetta 9-11), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-11) at Minnesota (Ryan 10-8), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 0-1) at Texas (Ragans 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 6-8) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9), 7:10 p.m.

People are also reading…

San Diego (Darvish 13-7) at Seattle (Gilbert 12-5), 8:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-2) at Cincinnati (TBD), 11:35 a.m., 1st game

Philadelphia (Falter 4-3) at Miami (Alcantara 12-7), 5:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (Cessa 3-2), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore (Kremer 6-5) at Washington (Abbott 0-2), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-1), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 10-6) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-3), 6:45 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 6-8) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3) at Arizona (Kelly 12-5), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 13-7) at Seattle (Gilbert 12-5), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 17-5) at San Francisco (Junis 4-5), 8:45 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trans actor Angelica Ross, born in Kenosha, to make history on Broadway Monday

Trans actor Angelica Ross, born in Kenosha, to make history on Broadway Monday

The fictional character Roxie Hart has many awful attributes, she’s adulterous, narcissistic, scheming, manipulating and murderous. Next week she’ll also be something unexpected. “Pose” star Angelica Ross (who was raised in Racine) on Monday will step onstage in Hart’s high heels, becoming the first openly transgender woman to play a leading part on Broadway.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert