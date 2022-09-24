 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pitching for Sept. 25

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's games

Houston (Javier 10-9) at Baltimore (Voth 5-3), 12:05 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 8-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-6), 12:10 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 4-10) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 6-8) at Minnesota (Bundy 8-7), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 7-6) at Kansas City (Castillo 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-6) at Texas (Ragans 0-2), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 10-4) at Oakland (Sears 6-2), 3:07 p.m.

Boston (Bello 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 10-4), 6:08 p.m.

Monday's games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's games

Atlanta (Morton 9-6) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-7), 12:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-7), 12:40 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 2-6) at Miami (Cabrera 6-3), 12:40 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 6-7) at Colorado (Freeland 9-10), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 4-6) at Arizona (Jameson 2-0), 2:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 11-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Monday's games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

