Pitching for Sept. 29
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's games

Houston (Greinke 0-0) at Minnesota (Maeda 0-0), 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Oakland (TBD), 2 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0), 4 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 6 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Houston at Minnesota, noon

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's games

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 11 a.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m.

