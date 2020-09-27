Pitching for Sept. 29

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's games
Houston (Greinke 0-0) at Minnesota (Maeda 0-0), 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Oakland (TBD), 2 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0), 4 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 6 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Houston at Minnesota, noon
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 2 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's games
No games scheduled
Wednesday's games
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 11 a.m.
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m.
