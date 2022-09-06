Pitching for Sept. 7

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta (Strider 9-4) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0), 2:37 p.m.
Detroit (Hutchison 2-7) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 5-9), 3:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9) at Seattle (Castillo 6-5), 3:10 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 9-10) at Tampa Bay (Springs 7-4), 5:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Varland 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3), 6:05 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 13-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 6-4), 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland (TBD) at Kansas City (Greinke 4-8), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Houston (Javier 8-9), 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-8), 11:35 a.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Lauer 10-6) at Colorado (Freeland 7-9), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 12-7) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-1), 5:35 p.m., 2nd game
Miami (Rogers 4-10) at Philadelphia (Falter 3-3), 5:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Minor 3-10) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Abbott 0-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-3), 6:45 p.m.
Arizona (Henry 3-3) at San Diego (Darvish 12-7), 7:40 p.m.