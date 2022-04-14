 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pitching lines for April 15

  • 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s games

Minnesota (Ryan 0-1) at Boston (Pivetta 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0) at Baltimore (Lyles 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Oakland (Jefferies 1-0) at Toronto (Stripling 0-0), 6:07 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0) at Texas (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 0-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 0-1), 8:42 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Arizona (Davies 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 1-0), 12:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-1), 5:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0) at Miami (López 0-0), 5:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 1-0) at San Diego (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

