Plan Commission advances pair of apartment developments near Kenosha’s Downtown

Speaking to Simmons Terrace, Brown said, “It looks beautiful. This is super exciting.”

But, she added, “We’re the tiny little agency that could. We’re concerned about traffic and congestion.”

Jennifer Meyer, clerk and junior warden of the century-old St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 5900 7th Ave., echoed similar concerns as she weighed in on the proposal.

“We’re worried about aesthetics, and we’re worried about traffic, for sure,” Meyer said. The neighboring housing development could also prevent sunlight from hitting St. Matthew's stained glass windows, which she said, “adds to the spiritual nature of our church.”

Support for project

Other people spoke favorably of the project as commissioners held public hearings on both projects.

Ald. Bill Siel, whose district includes the parcels, said both are ripe for redevelopment.

Speaking to the architectural renderings, Siel said, “It’s the sort of thing that will pick up the value of (nearby) storefronts. Is this the right call for the city? I really believe it is.”