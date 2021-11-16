Plan Commission gives projects approval

The Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission has given its support to site and operational plans for two business expansion projects.

Plans for EMCO Chemical, 8601 95th St., and Trifinity Specialized Distribution, 8505 100th St., both within the LakeView Corporate Park, have been approved. Also approved for EMCO was a conditional use permit.

EMCO plans to make changes to a western-facing section of its current facility, which will create an unloading area for trucks, a tank farm storage area and a blending room to manufacture products.

The work is expected to begin in February and be completed by the spring. The project will not change the building's square footage or the number of employees working at the facility, and will "improve the shipping and handling capacity of the industrial labor division, which receives chemicals in bulk, unloads chemicals into storage tanks and packages chemicals into smaller containers," project documents indicate.

"EMCO has been and continues to be a great community partner," Pleasant Prairie Community Development Director Jean Werbie-Harris said. "They are committed to providing family-supporting jobs and safety. It is great to see them thriving in this community, continuing to invest in their facility and growing their operations."

EMCO, a provider of chemicals and chemical-related services, moved to Pleasant Prairie in 2010 when it purchased a 30-acre site where its facility currently sits. In 2013, EMCO, which was founded in 1971, retrofitted the 260,000-square-foot building into a state-of-the-art manufacturing and distribution facility and relocated its corporate headquarters from North Chicago to the village.

"We were so fortunate to find this site in Pleasant Prairie, and in working with the village we were able to create one of the nicest chemical distribution facilities in the U.S.," EMCA President Edward Polen said.

Trifinity expansion

Trifinity, which has a 250,000-square-foot storage facility in the Kenosha Business Park, plans to operate a warehouse at 8505 100th St., according to plans that received commission approval.

The location has about 147,877-square-feet of commercial space the company plans to use to warehouse and distribute over-the-counter vitamins, health and beauty products.

The company plans to have the new facility operational by next month and expects to employ 48 full-time employees working shifts between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Trifinity has more than 26 years of experience operating a state-of-the-art Electronic Data Interchange Distribution Center that provides third-party logistics solutions and services to retailers, including Walmart, Sam's Club, Target, Costco and most drug chains.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0