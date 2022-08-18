Playwright Garrett Davis Comes to Kenosha to Spread the Word About Alzheimer's and Dementia in Communities of Color

Over 75 community members gathered on Wednesday, August 17th at the Gateway Technical College Kenosha Campus, located at 3520 30th Ave, for ice cream, raffles, and conversation centered around recognizing and discussing Dementia and Alzheimer's in communities of color. Conversation was led by Garrett Davis, playwright and founder of Gdavis Productions & Films. Davis will be bringing his play, Unforgettable, to Tremper High School on October 15th.

“Garrett has taught me that this is not an event, this is a movement,” said Helen Sampson, quality coordinator at the Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center. Over the past few years, Helen Sampson has been working hand in hand with Susan Johnson, Dementia Care Specialist with the Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center, towards the goal of “doing better for our communities of color” when it comes to Dementia. “The prevalence of (Dementia) in communities of color is higher, and the access to services is lower,” said Sampson.

When extra funding became available to the Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center through the State of Wisconsin Dementia Care Specialist Program, Sampson and Johnson immediately reached out to Garrett Davis. Sampson and Johnson had previously seen Davis’ production of his play Forget Me Not in Milwaukee, a play centered around the life of a family facing Alzheimer’s disease and disease’s impact on relationships.

“When we asked Garrett about bringing Forget Me Not to Kenosha, he said he had something much better for us. He began to tell us about Unforgettable,” said Sampson. “Forget Me Not was centered around an all African American Family,” said Davis, “With Unforgettable, I wanted to be sure everyone was represented, so anyone could see themselves in this play. I wanted to show what a community looks like.” Davis first began producing plays around 30 years ago “as a form of therapy”, after watching his grandmother Goodness navigate Alzheimer's and struggling to process her decline.

Throughout Wednesday evening’s activities, Garrett Davis explained to attendees the reasons why seeking help for Alzheimer's and Dementia is less prevalent in communities of color. Davis also touched on language barriers, caregiver stress, the ten warning signs of Alzheimer's and Dementia, and free resources that are available within the community for those navigating a Dementia or Alzheimer’s diagnosis, or caring for someone who is.

“The play Unforgettable is probably some of the best work I have done, because this is the time of people wanting to know what this disease does, of wanting to see and engage with it,” said Davis. “Out of the seven actors I have, five have dealt with a loved one facing Alzheimer's. We are all very passionate about this project.”

Davis’ goal for Wednesday’s gathering was to spread information, and create a community connection before Unforgettable comes to Kenosha in October. “This isn’t about being a republican, this isn’t about being a democrat, an independent, black, white, anything. It’s about Kenosha – The smaller the community, the harder Dementia and Alzheimer’s hits. When a loved one is diagnosed with Dementia or Alzheimer’s, you go from son or daughter to caregiver overnight. ”

Wednesday evening’s activities concluded with a raffle of flowers, a spa basket, copies of Garrett Davis’ Forget Me Not, and more for all attendees. Guests were then encouraged to gather resources and information from the Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center and the Alzheimer’s Association before heading out for the evening.

Tickets for Garrett Davis’ production of Unforgettable, being held at Tremper High School on October 15th, will become available on Monday, August 22nd at unforgettableplay.com. Tickets for Unforgettable are free, but must be reserved prior to October 15th.The play is suitable for all ages. In closing, Davis said, “Theater allows people to see themselves in the people on stage. My goal is for someone to come out, watch the play, and finally say to themselves, “you know what, I need some help”. That is what I am fighting for.”