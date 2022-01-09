Plea agreement reached in May high-speed chase, crash

A 28-year-old Milwaukee woman pleaded guilty to two of five criminal charges she faced after a high-speed chase in May that ended in a crash.

Vyronica L. Evans will be sentenced Feb. 28 by Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Gerad Dougvillo.

Evans, who remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.

The felony carries a possible maximum prison term of five years and five years of extended supervision.

As part of the plea agreement, felony charges of fleeing and possession with intent to deliver THC and a misdemeanor charge of violating county institution laws were dismissed.

A Wisconsin State Trooper on May 7 attempted to pull over Evans’ vehicle at 11:37 p.m. on Highway 158 near the East Frontage Road because it did not have a rear license plate, the criminal complaint states.

Evans initially pulled over, but sped off as the trooper was walking toward the car, and fled north at speeds of about 100 mph. Evans ran through stop signs before she crashed into a ditch near Highway KR.

Police found a loaded 9 mm handgun in a zipped bag in the locked glove box, along with a 50-round, 9 mm drum-style magazine for the gun in the trunk. Troopers also found 20.7 grams of marijuana divided into eight containers, and later recovered a pill that tested positive for methamphetamine and MDMA in Evans’ possession at the jail, the complaint states.

A passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash, Henry L. Moorer, 28, Chicago, pleaded guilty in August to felony charges of possession of THC and bail jumping. Felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and bail jumping were dismissed. He was sentenced to time served and fined $500.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.