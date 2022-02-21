Plea entered in Lincoln Park shooting incident

An 18-year-old Kenosha man, charged with firing a gun last summer in Lincoln Park, pleaded no contest to that felony charge Thursday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Darrion L. Allen, of the 3300 block of 60th Street, remains in the Kenosha County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond. He faces a possible prison term of 7.5 years plus five years extended supervision when he's sentenced April 6.

Allen entered his plea to a felony charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police officers responded Aug. 4 at 7:05 p.m. to the Lincoln Park area for a shots fired call. Three witnesses told police they heard three gunshots and were able to describe the suspect. One of the witnesses found that his house had been struck and observed a bullet hole in the window.

Police located a cell phone in the fence line directly behind a home in the 6700 block of 20th Avenue. The background photograph on the phone included two males, including one that an officer identified as Allen. A brass shell casing was found about five feet from the phone.

Another officer located the defendant laying down on the porch of a house in the 6700 block of 22nd Avenue.

Video surveillance from a home showed the defendant go between two residences, then into the alley between 21st and 20th avenues. Allen is seen on the video clenching something on the right side of his pants, the complaint states.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.