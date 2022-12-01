Pleasant Prairie 2023 general fund budget approved

The Pleasant Prairie Village Board approved a 2023 general fund budget this week which increased the tax levy by $3.6 million from 2022 to $17.9 million, and lowered the village’s tax rate to $3,71 per thousand of assessed value, compared to 2022’s $4.68.

The 2023 general fund budget includes general government operating, capital, debt service, incremental tax districts, and special revenue funds.

The 2023 property tax payment for a median-valued residential home in the village, valued at $322,500 ($237,200 in 2022), will be about $39 lower than the amount paid in 2022.

This is in spite of the fact that the village portion of the property tax bill actually increased by $86 over the 2022 amount, to fund the $1.6 million public safety referendum passed last spring to hire 16 new public safety employees, firefighters and police officers.

For 2023, there was an overall reduction across all tax districts that produced the cost reduction. The $39 savings is largely due to the retirement of Pleasant Prairie’s Tax Incremental District No. 2, which closed with enough increment to pay off the district’s infrastructure debt and is now contributing tax funds to local schools and other taxing districts.

Village Trustee Mike Pollocoff said that the village’s long-term plan for growing the community is focused on reducing tax pressures. The efforts surrounding the TID helped lower tax rates and bring new industries and jobs to the area, he said.

“Tax district developments in Pleasant Prairie represent a significant investment, and the closing of TID 2 shows a return that positively impacts the Village and the other taxing districts in the area,” said Village Trustee Mike Pollocoff. “The investment in TID 2 has paid off and brought a higher quality of life to the area.”

Pleasant Prairie’s general operating expenses for 2023 will be about $22.5 million. The budget includes full-time positions for 12 firefighter paramedics, four police officers, a parks superintendent, and a fire prevention bureau officer.

Some $798,723 for both recurring and one-time payments was approved in the budget for increases for various services, election costs, cones and barricades, radios for public work staff, office carpeting and painting and more.

Thee board approved a 2023 capital budget of $49.7 million which includes upgrading the municipal phone system, reconstruction designs for 93rd Street between 63rd and 39th Avenues, updating the park and open space plan, improving the Frisbee golf course at Pleasant Prairie Park, replacing shop hoists in village maintenance bays, replacing fleet vehicles and supporting $2.5 million in road improvements.

The capital budget also includes borrowing $27.5 million for a new law enforcement facility, $15.9 million to construct Fire & Rescue Station No. 3, $1.4 million for a replacement fire engine and additional ambulance and funds for a new plow truck.

The approved debt budget, which handles the payment of general long-term debt principal, interest and related costs, will be $1.54 million in 2023, a 12.7% decrease from 2022.