Pleasant Prairie continued its business, jobs housing development growth in 2020

If southeastern Wisconsin is a hot spot for for industrial growth, then the Village of Pleasant Prairie continues to stoke the fire.

In a year when the COVID-19 pandemic brought many regions to a near economic standstill, the village continues to show signs of good health.

It offers a diverse array of companies in the food processing, medical instrument, pharmaceutical, distribution and light automated manufacturing industries. And, it has forged and enhanced ties with partnerships with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., Kenosha Area Business Alliance, Milwaukee 7, and other economic development organizations that continue to pay dividends.

Promote and preserve investment

"Clearly COVID-19 has impacted the way we conduct business, but there continues to be interest in development in the village," Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said. "It continues to grow and is an attractive location to live, work and play. I believe it has everything to do with the mission and values of our community to promote and preserve investment in our community."