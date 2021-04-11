Pleasant Prairie expects more than $2 million in federal pandemic relief funds to arrive soon

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Federal relief in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic is on the way to the village.
Village Administrator Nathan Thiel told the Village Board Monday the expected $2.08 million coming from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act will arrive in the village in two payments.
The first one is scheduled for sometime next month, Thiel said, with the balance paid in 2022.
While municipalities have a wide array of choices in how to use that money in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Thiel said the full amount is headed toward helping the RecPlex recoup a more than $5 million loss in revenue last year.
“There was sufficient revenue loss to justify the full use of the $2.08 million and direct that to the RecPlex,” Thiel said. “That will allow us, as we move into the 2022 budget process, to modify what we had done, where we basically asked for taxpayer support for the RecPlex to help cover the losses we saw the previous year, and try to build up those reserve funds.”
The RecPlex received $98,032 in federal aid, while the village received $253,266. With that figure, the village’s general fund loss was $325,455.
“The pandemic hit the RecPlex much harder, and the aids that came in 2020 were much more minimal,” Thiel said.
Biden signed the $1.9 trillion act into law March 11. Kenosha County municipalities as a whole will received a combined $67.6 million in funds as part of the package. Kenosha County tops the list at $32.89 million.
Twelve county entities were included in the plan.
Grant application OK’d
The board unanimously approved a resolution to authorize a grant application to the Wisconsin Department of Resources for improvements to Momper’s Woods, a 26.6-acre natural park west of Green Bay Road and south of 108th Street.
Department of Public Works Director John Steinbrink Jr. told the board the application must be submitted by May 1.
Work will be split into two phases for $500,000 with a matching grant of $250,000 for both, Steinbrink said. The plan in the first phase is to create access improvements off Highway 31, trail improvements within the property, additional parking amenities and signage, he said.
Future improvements could include a shelter and restrooms.
The resolution includes a cost of $1,800 to contract with Parkitecture+Planning, in Madison, which will submit the grant on the village’s behalf.
Appointments approved
The board unanimously approved the appointments of James Bilotti and Colleen Daavettila to the Board of Review.