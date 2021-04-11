Pleasant Prairie expects more than $2 million in federal pandemic relief funds to arrive soon

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Federal relief in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic is on the way to the village.

Village Administrator Nathan Thiel told the Village Board Monday the expected $2.08 million coming from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act will arrive in the village in two payments.

The first one is scheduled for sometime next month, Thiel said, with the balance paid in 2022.

While municipalities have a wide array of choices in how to use that money in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Thiel said the full amount is headed toward helping the RecPlex recoup a more than $5 million loss in revenue last year.

“There was sufficient revenue loss to justify the full use of the $2.08 million and direct that to the RecPlex,” Thiel said. “That will allow us, as we move into the 2022 budget process, to modify what we had done, where we basically asked for taxpayer support for the RecPlex to help cover the losses we saw the previous year, and try to build up those reserve funds.”

The RecPlex received $98,032 in federal aid, while the village received $253,266. With that figure, the village’s general fund loss was $325,455.