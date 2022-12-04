Pleasant Prairie extended Fall leaf collection schedule

Pleasant Prairie’s Department of Public Works on Friday reminded village residents it has extended its fall leaf collection program into mid-December.

As part of the solid waste services, the Pleasant Prairie Public Works Department provides village residents with loose, unbagged leaf collection on a seasonal basis.

Leaf collection will take place on the following dates by collection zone:

Zones 1 and 2 on Dec. 5

Zones 3 and 4 on Dec. 6

Zones 5 and 6 on Dec. 7

Zones 7 and 8 on Dec. 8

Zone 9 on Dec. 9

The extended leaf collection schedule is weather dependent and may fluctuate due to snow or ice events. Timing can also change due to unforeseen equipment issues or emergencies that pull staff off schedule.

Residents should have leaves ready by 6 a.m. Prepared leaves should be in a pile at the curb or within six feet of the roadside. Leaves mixed with other yard waste, such as potted/garden plants or branches, will not be collected because they can damage the leaf collection vacuum and cause costly delays.

If residents miss their final round of leaf collection, Pleasant Prairie residents may bring their leaves to the Residential Recycling Center at 8000 128th St. The Residential Recycling Center is open for residents on Saturdays only between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. throughout the off-season, December through March.