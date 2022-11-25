 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pleasant Prairie fire closes 85th Street Thursday evening

A fire forced the closure of 85th Street between 39th Avenue and Cooper Road Thursday evening during a fire investigation,  according to a social media post by the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.

Sgt. Chad Brown with the Pleasant Prairie Police Department said they received a call at 7:01 p.m. for a fire on the second floor of a residence in the 4700 block of 85th Street.

There were no injuries, and the fire seemed to have been limited to the second floor.

The road was later reopened following their investigation.

