Pleasant Prairie hosting photo contest

The village of Pleasant Prairie is sponsoring a "Seasons in the Prairie" photo contest from May 4 to Aug. 16.
Participants can enter photos that take place in all four seasons. Submissions could appear in the 2021 village calendar and resource directory, the village website, social media channels or other publications.
Photos will be judged on content and quality and must be taken within the village. All ages are encouraged to participant, and minors must have parental consent.
An entry form and complete list of rules can be found at
www.PleasantPrairieWi.gov. Open voting will be available on the village website in late August, and the top three with the most votes will be the winning entrants.
Winners will receive a gift certificate to a Pleasant Prairie business.
PASTOR WAVING
James Roemke, pastor of Messiah Lutheran Church, leads Easter Sunday service attendees on a neighborhood parade. Roemke walked while others followed in vehicles.
PAUL WILLIAMS
EASTER WAVING
During an Easter Sunday unlike any other, Tilly Delas smiles and waves outside the window of the vehicle of her parents, Amanda and Jacob Delas. James Roemke, the pastor of Kenosha’s Messiah Lutheran Church, is pictured in the background. Messiah Lutheran held a drive-up Easter service after Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday issued a statement with guidance for religious organizations with questions about holding services during the COVID-19 crisis. For more photos of local Easter services, see Page A4.
PAUL WILLIAMS
ST. ELIZABETH
Cars fill the parking lot for Easter Sunday drive-up service at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.
PAUL WILLIAMS
MAN WAVES
Rico Savaglio waves to James Roemke, pastor of Messiah Lutheran Church in Kenosha, during an Easter Sunday procession through the neighborhood. On Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers issued a statement with guidance for religious organizations with questions about holding services during the COVID-19 crisis.
PAUL WILLIAMS
Easter stories pic
The Easter bunny visited the Trevor neighborhood.
PHOTO SUBMITTED BY STACEY DUCHROW
Easter3
Tilly Delas with parents Amanda and Jacob Delas in their car attend vehicle-bound only congregation for Easter service.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
Easter2
James Remke, pastor of Messiah Lutheran church, conducts the Easter service from an elevated platform.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
Easter6
A bible is held by an usher with vehicles in the background at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church on Easter Sunday.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
Easter5
Mark Bernhardt holds a sign indicating what frequency service participants should tune their radios to in order to listen to the proceedings for Easter Sunday's service of Messiah Lutheran Church.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
Easter4
Mary Rusch holds a sign while attending the Easter service with Paul Rusch.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
Bunnycog
Denise Trocio submitted this Easter holiday picture of her her newly adopted boy Rosso.
Have a photo to share? Email newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
For more information, email
communications@plprairie.com or call 262-925-6701.
