Pleasant Prairie hosting photo contest

The village of Pleasant Prairie is sponsoring a "Seasons in the Prairie" photo contest from May 4 to Aug. 16.

Participants can enter photos that take place in all four seasons. Submissions could appear in the 2021 village calendar and resource directory, the village website, social media channels or other publications.

Photos will be judged on content and quality and must be taken within the village. All ages are encouraged to participant, and minors must have parental consent.

An entry form and complete list of rules can be found at www.PleasantPrairieWi.gov. Open voting will be available on the village website in late August, and the top three with the most votes will be the winning entrants.

Winners will receive a gift certificate to a Pleasant Prairie business.

For more information, email communications@plprairie.com or call 262-925-6701.

