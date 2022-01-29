Pleasant Prairie man reaches plea deal in high-speed chase case

An 18-year-old Pleasant Prairie man who led police on a high-speed chase last summer reached a plea agreement Jan. 21 in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Traveon Barnes, of the 12400 block of 41st Avenue, pleaded guilty to felony charges of fleeing/eluding an officer and driving a vehicle without owner’s consent.

As part of the plea, a felony charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and a misdemeanor count of obstructing were dismissed and read into the record.

Barnes, who remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond set Aug. 17, will be sentenced March 18 by Judge Gerad Dougvillo. The two felony charges each carry a possible prison sentence of 18 months plus two years extended supervision.

Also charged in the incident was Jacob Barnes, 18, of the same address, who faces a misdemeanor count of obstructing. He has a final pre-trial hearing Feb. 14 before Dougvillo.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha Police officer on patrol at 12:31 a.m. near the intersection of 54th Street and 25th Avenue observed a Hyundai SUV drive through the intersection without stopping and then continue northbound on 25th Avenue.

As the officer attempted a traffic stop, the complaint states the vehicle reached speeds of 100 miles per hour while it traveled eastbound on 52nd Street. As the vehicle approached the intersection of Sheridan Road and 56th Street, it swerved into the left-hand lane to avoid striking two other vehicles that were stopped for a red light. The vehicle went through that intersection at 65 mph and then accelerated back to 95 mph, according to the complaint.

Police utilized stop sticks on Sheridan Road near 83rd Street, which the vehicle ran over, then it hit multiple construction cones before it stopped near 90th Street. Three male subjects then fled westbound on foot on 90th Street.

Traveon Barnes was taken into custody in the 1300 block of 90th Street, while Jacob Barnes was apprehended along the west side of Sheridan Road. Police did not locate the third subject, according to the complaint.

Officers on the scene stated they believed the vehicle and/or the license plates attached to it may have been stolen. That investigation remains under investigation, the complaint states.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.