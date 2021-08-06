Pleasant Prairie Party in the Park: Totally 80's
Bodacious Bands, Killer Food and Gnarly Activities
Brought to you by: The Kenosha News
& The Pleasant Prairie Convention & Visitors Bureau
Prairie Springs Park (near the Pleasant Prairie RecPlex)
9900 Terwall Terrace - Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158
(Use the 165 exit to Terwall Terrace)
Friday, September 24, 2021: 5PM-10PM
Saturday, September 25, 2021: Noon-10PM
Purchase Tickets at pleasantprairietotallyeighties.eventbrite.com/
Single Day (Pre-Purchased Tickets): $6
Two Day Passes (On-Line Only): $10
At the Door: $10
Children Under 5 are Free
Pleasant Prairie Hotel Accommodations
Safely enjoy your weekend by staying at one of Pleasant Prairie's convenient and comfortable hotels. Click HERE for a full list of available options located near the Rex Plex.
Dress in Your Best 80's Gear
We will have a costume contest for both adults and children on Saturday!