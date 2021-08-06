 Skip to main content
Pleasant Prairie Party in the Park: Totally 80's
Bodacious Bands, Killer Food and Gnarly Activities

Prairie Springs Park (near the Pleasant Prairie RecPlex)
9900 Terwall Terrace - Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158

(Use the 165 exit to Terwall Terrace) 


Friday, September 24, 2021: 5PM-10PM
Saturday, September 25, 2021: Noon-10PM 

Purchase Tickets at pleasantprairietotallyeighties.eventbrite.com/

  • Single Day (Pre-Purchased Tickets): $6

  • Two Day Passes (On-Line Only): $10

  • At the Door: $10

  • Children Under 5 are Free

Pleasant Prairie Hotel Accommodations

Safely enjoy your weekend by staying at one of Pleasant Prairie's convenient and comfortable hotels. Click HERE for a full list of available options located near the Rex Plex.

Dress in Your Best 80's Gear

We will have a costume contest for both adults and children on Saturday!

Keep checking back as new bands and vendors are announced!

Pleasant Prairie Party in the Park: Totally 80's Entertainment & Vendors

