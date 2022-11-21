Pleasant Prairie plan commission approves hotel and dance studio plans

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The village could be getting a new hotel and dance studio at the northeast corner of 91st Avenue and Prairie Ridge Boulevard.

The Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission approved a master conceptual plan, certified survey map and zoning amendment for the project Monday evening.

The two businesses would sit just south of the Sherwin-Williams Paint Store, 7667 91st Ave., and, if approved by the Village Board, will begin construction in spring 2023.

The currently vacant property is planned to be divided into two parcels, the 1.3 acre northern lot for the dance studio and the 2.3 acre southern lot for a hotel.

The dance studio will be 5,000 square feet, with 53 on-site parking spaces, including three handicapped accessible parking spaces.

The hotel will be a four story, 54,000 square foot building with 86 rooms. It will be 55 feet high and have a footprint of 15,967 square feet. It will have 87 on-site parking spaces, four of which will be handicapped accessible.

Developer Stephen Mills, who was present to answer questions from the commission, represented Bear Development LLC, which owns the property. He said no specific hotel brand has been named yet, although he expressed his confidence that it would reflect the quality of the village.

Plan Commission Chairman Michael Serpe discussed the community’s need for a hotel, arguing people drawn into the area because of local activities need a place to stay.

“I support this 100%,” Serpe said, pointing to the commercial and tourism benefits the hotel and studio could bring in. “It’s a win-win.”

He also suggested another development.

“I will say that the only thing I wish somebody would start considering in this area is a parking ramp,” Serpe said. “There’s less and less parking that we have available. We have to start considering that somewhere down the line.”