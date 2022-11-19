Pleasant Prairie Police rescue family from serious injury accident

Pleasant Prairie Police Department officers responded to a serious injury accident involving two vehicles at Springbrook Road and Highway 31 at 8:26 p.m. on Friday.

According to a social media post published by the department, officers arrived on the scene within minutes and extricated two children from one of the vehicles. Police, along with Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue personnel, immediately administered life saving measures.

The children and their parents were transported to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital and Aurora Medical Center Kenosha. Both children sustained life threatening injuries.

Pleasant Prairie Police were assisted by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, the Kenosha Police Department as well as the Wisconsin State Patrol accident reconstruction team.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, the department said, and any additional information on the incident will be distributed with a press release and social media post from the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.