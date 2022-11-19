 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pleasant Prairie Police rescue family from serious injury accident

  • 0

Pleasant Prairie Police Department officers responded to a serious injury accident involving two vehicles at Springbrook Road and Highway 31 at 8:26 p.m. on Friday.

According to a social media post published by the department, officers arrived on the scene within minutes and extricated two children from one of the vehicles. Police, along with Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue personnel, immediately administered life saving measures.

The children and their parents were transported to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital and Aurora Medical Center Kenosha. Both children sustained life threatening injuries.

Pleasant Prairie Police were assisted by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, the Kenosha Police Department as well as the Wisconsin State Patrol accident reconstruction team.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, the department said, and any additional information on the incident will be distributed with a press release and social media post from the Pleasant Prairie Police Department. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert