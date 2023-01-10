Pleasant Prairie Police respond to fatal single motor vehicle crash

PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- The Pleasant Prairie Police Department and Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue Department responded to the 9400 block of State Highway 32 for a single motor vehicle crash at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to a department press release.

According to police, the first responding officers located a single motor vehicle and a 72-year-old male victim, who was the sole occupant, at the scene. Initial investigation indicates the vehicle was operating south on State Highway 32. One witness indicated the vehicle crossed the center line and made contact with a guard rail on the east shoulder at the 9400 block.

Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue extricated the driver and subsequently transported him to a local hospital. The victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Members of the Major Crash Assistance Team of Kenosha County responded and assisted the Pleasant Prairie Police Department with the investigation.

This crash remains under investigation by the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.