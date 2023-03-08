Within days of each other, Pleasant Prairie Police officers responded to vehicles attempting to evade police.

According to a criminal complaint, Pleasant Prairie Police conducted a traffic stop for speeding in the 9400 block of Green Bay Road on Sunday. The driver, a Waukegan resident, identified himself as Juan Gomez. Gomez said he did not have a driver's license on him. He said he was from California and his license was also from California.

Dispatch informed the Pleasant Prairie officer that they were not able to obtain any information on the license plate of the vehicle. After checking through national records, the officer found Gomez had a license issued to him through California. The officer also noted Gomez had a driver's license and address on file in Illinois and a driving record in Wisconsin. Gomez's driving privileges were suspended in Wisconsin and Illinois.

While conducting the stop, the officer noted a scent coming from the car that he recognized as marijuana. Two other officers approached the vehicle to have the passengers exit and perform a search. At that point, Gomez is reported to have speed off in the southbound direction on Green Bay Road with a passenger in the front seat.

Police pursed the vehicle, which ignored lights and sirens, continued to flee. Gomez also ignored a red light at the intersection of Green Bay Road and State Highway 165, nearly hitting another vehicle driving through the intersection.

Police terminated the chase when Gomez crossed the Illinois border. Pleasant Prairie officers contacted Waukegan Police, which reported having past contact with Gomez. The responding officer positively identified Gomez's photo.

On Monday, Waukegan Police informed the Pleasant Prairie Officer that they located Gomez and took him into custody after locating his vehicle across the street from his place of work. A firearm was reportedly found in the vehicle.

Gomez said he fled because he had a handgun in the car at the time he was stopped. He is being held in the Lake County Jail on a $350,000 bond, according to inmate records.

Just days later, on Tuesday night, Pleasant Prairie Police observed a black sedan traveling south on State Highway 32 at a high rate of speed. The observing officer estimated the vehicle was traveling 70 to 80 mph, according to a separate criminal complaint.

The officer conducted a space U-turn to follow the sedan and was able to see the vehicles brake lights illuminate. The officer activated his lights and sirens and began to catch up to the vehicle. The officer reported having to drive more than 95 mph in a 45 mph zone to attempt to catch the vehicle.

The officer witnessed the vehicle unsafely pass oncoming traffic. The sedan then abruptly turn onto 101st Street where a white SUV driving in front of the sedan attempted to pull over for the officer. The sedan eventually passed the SUV and then abruptly pulled off the roadway into the grass of a home.

The officer ordered the driver, Pleasant Prairie resident Ryan Mathee, to turn off the car, remove the keys and throw them out the window and then keep his hands on the steering wheel.

After backup arrived, Mathee, the sole occupant of the car, was ordered out and placed in handcuffs.

While in custody, Mathee told officers at some point on Sheridan Road in the City of Kenosha, another vehicle tried to race him and that is why he was driving so fast. He further admitted he should have stopped, but was unsure when he thought he should have stopped.

Mathee made an initial appearance in court on Wednesday, and a $1,000 cash bond was set with conditions before his next court appearance on March 16.