Pleasant Prairie takes first step toward possible referendum

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A 2019 study by the McGrath Consulting Group not only recommended a third fire station in the village, but also additional manpower to support it.
And while it’s just a first step toward the latter, the pieces were put into place to do just that Monday night.
The Village Board unanimously approved a motion to enter into a contract with Mueller Communications to prepare the public for a possible referendum down the road when it comes to public safety staffing issues.
According to the McGrath study, the Fire and Rescue Department needs an additional 14 hires to bring it up to a “fully-staffed” level, and a minimum of nine to handle duties at the future Fire Station 3.
Fire Chief Craig Roepke said Tuesday there currently are 24 full-time front-line personnel, along with three chiefs and one administrator, to bring the total to 28. The village currently employs three part-timers.
Roepke said that three new hires will come on board soon, two first-time hires and one replacement, which leaves the department 12 short of the recommended number as it stands.
Mueller’s work will run in three phases.
In the first phase, Mueller, based in Milwaukee, is to conduct research and assessment of related data and to generate possible solutions. In the second phase, the community will receive a survey that will inform residents about public safety-related challenges and seek feedback.
The third phase would attempt to educate the public about any referendum through a number of different outlets.
Work in the first phase is expected to be completed by August, with Phase Two completed in December, and Phase Three, which could culminate in a referendum vote, next April.
Mueller’s contract price for the first two phases is $19,000. The village had budgeted a one-time expense for referendum marketing that was not used and returned to its reserve fund.
The village ended last year with a positive balance in the general fund, and the payment to Mueller can be handled through a budget amendment at the end of this year.
Work to be done
Timing of both a possible future referendum and the village’s budgetary process is key, Trustee Mike Pollocoff said.
“You don’t want to get ahead with the referendum until we actually come up with what our budget is,” he said. “I just want to make sure that starting this (process), we don’t get the cart before the horse, and all of a sudden the desire for the referendum ends up driving the budget process.
“I’d like to see what we come up with in the budget, and we’ll know that by September for sure.”
The timing with the budget process means nothing is imminent when it comes to additional staffing, Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said.
“Clearly, we’re not going to be budgeting for additional staff in 2022, because we don’t know what the referendum will come out to be,” he said. “The referendum will be done in 2022, but it wouldn’t be something where we would see a change in being able to support those services until 2023.
“In reality, in 2021, we’re going to be doing a little bit of research and education among community members, getting a few focus groups and things of that nature to give us feedback and input on the staffing models, evaluating the McGrath study and what staff are putting together for recommendations. Then we can go and survey the general public.”
As far as the possible new station, which will be located at Terwall Terrace and Highway 165, Thiel said Tuesday the plan is to complete the design in 2022 and build it the following year — contingent on the village meeting the staffing concerns beforehand.
In addition to the Fire and Rescue personnel staffing, the referendum question will include the possible hiring of four police officers. Police Chief David Smetana told the board that, in a city of 21,000 residents that covers 33 square miles, his department handles nearly 20,000 calls for service annually.
“The additional police positions will improve the police services provided to our growing community,” Smetana said.
Facing hurdles
Roepke said Tuesday that finding and hiring part-time people has become a significant challenge for the department for any number of reasons.
“Part-time people are hard to come by nowadays,” he said. “The demographics really have changed over the years. If you look at the last 20 to 25 years, our requirements have changed quite a bit.
“A lot of times, part-time people want to take holidays and the summer off. We can’t (do that). We need people all the time. That’s the challenge.”
The continuing growth in the village presents another staffing issue, said Roepke, who has been with the department since 1982.
But should all the pieces fall into place with the new station and the additional personnel, the services to the village will definitely improve, he said, thanks in large part to the proposed new location of Fire Station No. 3.
“Instead of a car accident at (Highway) 165 and (Highway) 31, where an engine and ambulance would come out of Station 2 and 3, now it would be a Station 1 and 3 call, and Station 2 is completely intact to handle the next call,” Roepke said. “Those whole dynamics change, and overall, our village resources increase to handle those (calls).”
Addressing the staffing issue also would reduce the number of calls for mutual aid, Roepke said during his presentation Monday.